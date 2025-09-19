Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Trimble Trading Up 2.5%

TRMB opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,080. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,992 shares of company stock worth $18,579,506. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

