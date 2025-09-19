Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $480.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $581.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

