The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 1.5%

Kroger stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

