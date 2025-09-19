Head to Head Contrast: Giftify (GIFT) & Its Peers

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Giftify to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Giftify and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60% Giftify Competitors -93.51% -50.81% -4.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Giftify and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giftify 0 0 1 0 3.00 Giftify Competitors 557 1618 3088 57 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Giftify currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Giftify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Giftify is more favorable than its competitors.

57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Giftify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Giftify has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Giftify and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giftify $88.93 million -$18.83 million -2.14 Giftify Competitors $5.25 billion $330.25 million -1.73

Giftify’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giftify. Giftify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Giftify competitors beat Giftify on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Giftify Company Profile

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

