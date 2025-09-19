iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $87.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

