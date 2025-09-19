Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolfstich Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after buying an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,788,000 after buying an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,365,000 after buying an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after buying an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after buying an additional 431,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.