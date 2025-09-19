Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,899 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 300.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VT stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $138.11. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.