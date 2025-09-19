Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in McDonald’s by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

NYSE MCD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

