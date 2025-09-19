Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $211.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

