iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Acquired by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,741,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,265,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,614,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,081 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of IUSG opened at $163.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
