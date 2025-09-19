iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Acquired by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,741,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,265,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,614,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,081 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $163.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2487 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

