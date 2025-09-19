Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

