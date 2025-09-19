Critical Survey: Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) versus Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Solarwindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -5.77% -1.16% -0.87% Solarwindow Technologies N/A -61.17% -56.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Emeren Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Solarwindow Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $92.07 million 1.06 -$12.48 million ($0.08) -23.69 Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$3.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Emeren Group and Solarwindow Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solarwindow Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emeren Group.

Risk & Volatility

Emeren Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of -7.24, suggesting that its share price is 824% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emeren Group and Solarwindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Emeren Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.85%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Solarwindow Technologies.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Solarwindow Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, and Hungary. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Solarwindow Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.