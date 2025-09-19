Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,769,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.