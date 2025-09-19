PMV Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 617 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%
IJH stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.