Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AVUV opened at $102.12 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

