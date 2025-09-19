ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

