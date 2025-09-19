Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 31,876 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 9.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $34,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,634,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,532,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,718,000 after acquiring an additional 196,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

