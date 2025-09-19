First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Sold by PMV Capital Advisers LLC

PMV Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.9% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after purchasing an additional 600,198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 417,113 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,966,000 after purchasing an additional 391,525 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 302,518 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.06 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

