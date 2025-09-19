Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 662,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,337,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jones Trading increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.