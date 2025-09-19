Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $315,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,010,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,044,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,653,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,745,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 362,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

