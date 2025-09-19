Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,300 Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 430.0%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. UBS Group raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,502.56. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 635,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $555,926 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

