Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $8,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:LOW opened at $267.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

