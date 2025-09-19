Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,017 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 785,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total value of $4,503,161.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,153.01. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $655.51 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $611.99 and a 200-day moving average of $518.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

