Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 179.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

