Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.