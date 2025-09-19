Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
