Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

