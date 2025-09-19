Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

