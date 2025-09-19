Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $97,935,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,679,000 after acquiring an additional 627,918 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,609,000 after acquiring an additional 596,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

