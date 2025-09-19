The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $205.69 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $214.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.47.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

