ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD Stock Holdings Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. ODDITY Tech accounts for 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 65.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ODDITY Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.25.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $241.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ODDITY Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

