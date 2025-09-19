Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

