Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,172 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,800,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,666 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $419.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

