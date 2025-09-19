United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.73% of United Therapeutics worth $95,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.17, for a total value of $1,600,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,022.10. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.17, for a total transaction of $4,467,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,338.77. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,316 shares of company stock worth $62,508,783. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $409.87 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.