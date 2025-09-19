Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

REGN stock opened at $598.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,165.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.