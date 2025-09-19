Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 18 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,207.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,212.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,137.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

