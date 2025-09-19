NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $491.51 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.71.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

