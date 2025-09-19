Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

