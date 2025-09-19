Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Mondelez International by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 133,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7%

MDLZ stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

