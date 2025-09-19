Oldfather Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $132.71 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.