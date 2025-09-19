iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stock Position Reduced by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $192.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $192.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

