Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $19,035,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.1%

RTX stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

