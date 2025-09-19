Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,750 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave Stock Up 0.4%

CRWV stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWV. HSBC began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,271,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $152,680,367.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 378,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,475,624.80. The trade was a 77.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,775,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,210,633.

CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.