FedEx Corporation $FDX Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FedEx by 60.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3%

FDX opened at $226.51 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

