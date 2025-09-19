KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $297.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $297.65.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.