Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $345.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.