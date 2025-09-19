Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares valued at $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $345.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

