HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 701 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

HF Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

