Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 810,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,532,000 after purchasing an additional 195,466 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $345.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

