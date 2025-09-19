Insider Selling: Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 6,599 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares in the company, valued at $38,306,014.64. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $261,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $308,910.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $290,255.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $309,295.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $293,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $306,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00.

Rubrik Stock Up 5.6%

Rubrik stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

