Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,717 shares of company stock valued at $22,684,831. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $586.39 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

